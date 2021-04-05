Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.33.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $167.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $120.12 and a twelve month high of $170.39.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $1.5348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 55.45%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

