Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $102.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.52 and a 200 day moving average of $90.75. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $71.17 and a 52 week high of $102.30.

