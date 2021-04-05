Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $915,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,418,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,432,000 after buying an additional 971,175 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,781,000 after buying an additional 2,581,070 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,094,000 after buying an additional 5,429,050 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,064,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,078,000 after buying an additional 2,461,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,071,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,145,000 after buying an additional 527,602 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $84.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.39 and its 200-day moving average is $87.26. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

