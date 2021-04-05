Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $696,000 Stock Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UI opened at $289.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.79. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.01 and a 1 year high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.98 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 147.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is 27.07%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UI shares. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

