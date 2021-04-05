Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,535 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $28,353,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 376.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 90,736 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000.

Shares of BIPC opened at $77.13 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $77.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BIPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

