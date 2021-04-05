Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

LSGOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

LSGOF remained flat at $$9.60 during trading on Monday. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 2.72.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

