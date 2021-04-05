Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 946 ($12.36).

LRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 945 ($12.35) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Shares of LON LRE opened at GBX 646 ($8.44) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64. The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 340.00. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 549.73 ($7.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 852.50 ($11.14). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 641.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 692.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.94%.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.