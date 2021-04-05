Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,960 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,986,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,628,000 after purchasing an additional 51,758 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 16,318 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 322,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 27,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 24.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 217,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 43,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $17.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $61.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

