L Brands (NYSE:LB) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.64.

NYSE LB opened at $61.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of -79.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $64.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.25.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.68.

In other news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger bought 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

