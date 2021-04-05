Kusama Trading Down 19.4% Over Last Week (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Kusama has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. One Kusama coin can now be bought for $440.81 or 0.00755389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $3.73 billion and $266.94 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00074789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.78 or 0.00304647 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006237 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00094717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00028915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,912.51 or 0.99241707 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00017024 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

