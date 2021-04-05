Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s stock price dropped 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 64,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,302,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on KOS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.78.

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 3.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $366.32 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 19.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,946,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459,044 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,209,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,294,000 after buying an additional 6,380,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 30.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,297,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,826,000 after buying an additional 4,503,096 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $6,331,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 430.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,296,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

