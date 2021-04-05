Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.70

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.70 and last traded at $49.67, with a volume of 9627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.76.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. KCG upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

