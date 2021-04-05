Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 105.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,430,812 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,830,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.75% of Kinross Gold worth $69,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 17,831 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 851,790 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 182,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,048,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,400,000 after purchasing an additional 301,304 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,126,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 563,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,255,502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after acquiring an additional 717,351 shares in the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KGC opened at $7.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.79. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “focus list” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

