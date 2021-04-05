Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Position Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,912 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Kimberly-Clark worth $58,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMB opened at $136.98 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.19 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.57 and a 200-day moving average of $137.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

