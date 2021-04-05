KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 48 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.0% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,929.19.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $45.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3,206.40. 100,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,121.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,169.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,930.02 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.