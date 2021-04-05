KeyCorp Raises WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target to $40.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price target increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 23.62% from the stock’s current price.

WRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of WestRock stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.37. 940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,169. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. WestRock has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $54.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average is $43.21.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. WestRock’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of WestRock by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

