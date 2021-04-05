Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.12

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.12 and last traded at $32.12, with a volume of 52 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.87.

Get Kenon alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kenon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,189,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kenon by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 170,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 92,932 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Kenon by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kenon by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates through OPC, Quantum, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles and parts through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.