KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) EVP Sells $68,491.50 in Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,906. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:KBR traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.11. 1,264,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,424. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average is $28.65. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $38.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Impactive Capital LP purchased a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter worth $73,894,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter worth $52,718,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in KBR by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,282,000 after purchasing an additional 850,878 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in KBR by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,114,000 after purchasing an additional 821,575 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in KBR by 857.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 702,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 629,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KBR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist upped their price objective on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

