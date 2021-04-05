Jupiter Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last Week (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for about $0.0856 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $10.87 million and approximately $6.37 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00075677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.41 or 0.00306361 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00094566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $445.35 or 0.00747965 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00029568 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 100.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

