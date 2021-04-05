JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 77,967 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,433 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77,967 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $75,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $186.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.42 and a 200-day moving average of $142.56. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 69.29, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.79 and a 52-week high of $193.84.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.16.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,231 shares of company stock valued at $11,876,249 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

