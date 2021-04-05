JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $78.13 Million Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,796,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503,775 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.25% of Accolade worth $78,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACCD. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the third quarter valued at $370,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the third quarter valued at $35,879,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the third quarter valued at $5,970,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the third quarter valued at $3,193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the third quarter valued at $6,208,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accolade alerts:

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $46.86 on Monday. Accolade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.44.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Accolade from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.92.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $8,991,929.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $783,944.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.