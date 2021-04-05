JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $74.52 Million Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,645,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 872,047 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $74,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,868,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Welbilt by 778.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,296,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,260 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Welbilt by 374.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,426,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,312 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,927,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $968,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Welbilt has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

WBT stock opened at $16.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average is $11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 406.00 and a beta of 1.99. Welbilt, Inc has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $320.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.56 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

