JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $72.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 122.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 708,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390,434 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $72,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

IWP opened at $103.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.22. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

