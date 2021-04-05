JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 2,223,210 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,335,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223,210 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.52% of Western Midstream Partners worth $87,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 690.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $198,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

WES opened at $19.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $647.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

