JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 141,182 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,587,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 141,182 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Genesis Energy worth $71,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,472,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,246 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 46.6% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 622,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 197,776 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 27,072 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

In other Genesis Energy news, VP Garland G. Gaspard acquired 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $39,375.60. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GEL stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.44). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $453.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.51 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Genesis Energy Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.