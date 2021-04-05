JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $86,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,020,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,031,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,765,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,174,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,148.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,564,000 after acquiring an additional 120,528 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $304.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $311.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.59. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $143.26 and a 1-year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

