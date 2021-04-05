JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires Shares of 2,891,978 Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,891,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,252,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,559,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,897,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,834,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,879,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,865,000.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $2,541,074.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $451,273,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several analysts have commented on LESL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leslie’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $24.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 59.21. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.72.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $145.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Leslie's

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

