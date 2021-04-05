JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €26.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MT. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.83 ($29.22).

ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

