JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €26.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MT. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.83 ($29.22).

ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

