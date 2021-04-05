Joseph D. Margolis Sells 3,750 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of EXR stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $135.01. The company had a trading volume of 861,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.86 and a twelve month high of $135.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.
Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,419,000 after purchasing an additional 45,348 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.
EXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.08.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
