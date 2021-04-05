Joseph D. Margolis Sells 3,750 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EXR stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $135.01. The company had a trading volume of 861,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.86 and a twelve month high of $135.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 81.97%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,419,000 after purchasing an additional 45,348 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.08.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

