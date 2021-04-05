Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.48. 162,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,277,007. The stock has a market cap of $336.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.45.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

