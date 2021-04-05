Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 171 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.54.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,237,947 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $34.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $696.48. The company had a trading volume of 694,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,052,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $668.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,427.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $691.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $615.90. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.59 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

