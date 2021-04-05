Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $250.90. 26,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,748. The company has a market cap of $144.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.85 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.35 and its 200-day moving average is $235.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.17.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

