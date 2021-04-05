Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,303.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.58.

ADBE traded up $8.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $491.78. The stock had a trading volume of 50,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,029. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $462.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $235.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $299.95 and a one year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

