Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,131 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 239.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,536,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $78,671,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,652,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231,835 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $31,776,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 350.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,530,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

KIM stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.11. 36,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,109,850. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 46.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

