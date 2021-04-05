Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $791,000 Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 699 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,154.18. The stock had a trading volume of 14,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,802. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $369.30 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,223.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1,114.50. The company has a market cap of $140.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 740.78, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,310.55.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

