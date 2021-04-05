Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $696,000 Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $55,695. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

OHI stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.31. The company had a trading volume of 13,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,860. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $39.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 87.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.