Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,921 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.0% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geier Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.11.

Shares of WMT traded up $3.78 on Monday, reaching $139.40. The stock had a trading volume of 262,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,372,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.60 and a 200 day moving average of $142.05. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $64,059,886.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,797,208.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

