Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) to Hold

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of TAK stock opened at $18.64 on Monday. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 149,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

