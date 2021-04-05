Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Raised to $176.00 at Morgan Stanley

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $185.61.

JAZZ opened at $165.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $95.03 and a 52-week high of $178.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.40 and its 200-day moving average is $155.47.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

