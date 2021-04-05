Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 2,534 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $32,717.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,387.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $709,442.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,881.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,902 shares of company stock worth $4,556,365. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.44.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $143.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.78. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.96 and a twelve month high of $147.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

