Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 46,178 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,178 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,069,000 after buying an additional 642,152 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,456,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 661,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 318,583 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 48,001 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $64,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 11,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $170,341.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,470 shares of company stock worth $1,573,277 over the last 90 days. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MNRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $15.71 on Monday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.17 million, a P/E ratio of -785.50 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 182.46%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.