Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,823,000 after buying an additional 1,300,925 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,220,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,032,000 after buying an additional 92,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,074,000 after buying an additional 145,709 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 710.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 955,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,243,000 after purchasing an additional 837,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,128,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.84.

NYSE MHK opened at $198.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $199.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

