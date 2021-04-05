Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 190.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,786 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,513 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter worth about $23,319,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $47.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average is $45.16. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

