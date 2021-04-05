Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.99 Million Position in BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,747 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.82% of BCTG Acquisition worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of BCTG Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BCTG Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCTG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BCTG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BCTG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,554,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BCTG opened at $10.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. BCTG Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

BCTG Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily located in North America and Europe in the biotechnology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Diego, California.

