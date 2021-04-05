Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,343 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SUPN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $26.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.49. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $143.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.