Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.48 Million Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Abrams Bison Investments LLC grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,267,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,527,000 after acquiring an additional 568,508 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,079,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,926,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 960.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 636,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,835,000 after acquiring an additional 576,465 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,416,000 after acquiring an additional 276,958 shares during the period. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

SNX stock opened at $116.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $117.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.17.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cross Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research raised their target price on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.11.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,428,805. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,134.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,368 shares of company stock worth $794,265. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

