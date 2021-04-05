Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 97.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855,916 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,640,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,907,000 after purchasing an additional 171,632 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,366,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,618,000 after acquiring an additional 30,131 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,528,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,242,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,357,000 after acquiring an additional 591,960 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHWY opened at $82.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.34 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.02. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 11,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $976,664.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,742,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $993,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,590 shares in the company, valued at $6,750,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,660 shares of company stock worth $35,413,602 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

