Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,467 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.10% of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDG opened at $51.95 on Monday. ProShares Hedge Replication ETF has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.59.

