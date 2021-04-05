Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 42,372 nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2,602.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVT opened at $28.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.79 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVT. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

