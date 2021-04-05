Jane Street Group LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:RAACU)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:RAACU) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,041,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,256,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Get Revolution Acceleration Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition stock opened at $10.83 on Monday. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $14.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43.

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:RAACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Acceleration Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.